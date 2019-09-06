Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Continues to Hold Holding in Methode Electronics (MEI); World Fuel Svcs (INT) Position Has Lifted by Hbk Investments L P

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 110.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 15,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 29,068 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.55. About 315,792 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.41% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 349,784 shares traded or 46.16% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 13,387 shares to 694,526 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 10,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,958 shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Methode Electronics to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Methode +3.8% after Q1 strength – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Methode Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Grakon – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Adds Former Brunswick Chairman and CEO Mark Schwabero and Healthcare Executive Bruce Crowther to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Co invested in 70,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston holds 0.18% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 4.67M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 117,566 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.16% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 388,857 shares. D E Shaw owns 416,875 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.41M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 331,439 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 7 shares. Ameriprise holds 348,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Encompass Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 611,344 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 35,720 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).