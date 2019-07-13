Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Lifted by $1.72 Million as Share Value Rose; Washington Trust Bank Cut Its Position in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) as Stock Price Declined

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 9,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 171,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 303,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 284,254 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 3,959 shares to 32,467 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

