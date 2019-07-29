Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Boosted Argan (AGX) Position; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 22.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 56,574 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 310,602 shares with $553.11M value, up from 254,028 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $944.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.21M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 12,341 shares to 532 valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 6,433 shares and now owns 226 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon As Experiment – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha" published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Company accumulated 3,095 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,378 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 84 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd accumulated 186 shares. Alps Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Conning has 0.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charter Tru Com has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,656 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 270 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,283 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Lc invested in 0.5% or 84,414 shares. Valinor Management LP invested 5.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has 3,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).