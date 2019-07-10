Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $3.06 Million as Share Price Declined; Tsp Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) as Market Valuation Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 49,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,252 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 136,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 178,208 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 27,664 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.29M for 27.76 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 0.03% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 55,070 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 0.16% or 29,633 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 218,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling accumulated 1,954 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability invested in 0% or 6,180 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 200 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs Inc invested 0.04% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Raymond James Financial Ser invested in 58,283 shares. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). American Int Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Principal Financial owns 14,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 11,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 9,522 were reported by Wedge Cap L Lp Nc. 155 are owned by Us National Bank & Trust De.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $15.21 million for 26.81 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 25,407 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 25,328 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 525 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Communications Asset Us holds 310,504 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 7,677 are held by Automobile Association. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 12,898 shares. Chatham invested in 0.52% or 32,397 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 1,000 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 443,935 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 30,619 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 9,000 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares to 276,942 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT).

