Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Increased By $5.24 Million Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding; The Chemours Company (CC) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) stake by 251.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 63,874 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 89,305 shares with $7.34M value, up from 25,431 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $875.47M valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 91,460 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS

Among 4 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Chemours has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 105.03% above currents $14.51 stock price. Chemours had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $52 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 9 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240 worth of stock. MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP sold $516,984 worth of stock.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) stake by 120,877 shares to 592,679 valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enterprise Financial Service (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 81,234 shares and now owns 67,173 shares. Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 18,550 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 15 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Mackay Shields accumulated 0.03% or 48,327 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Great West Life Assurance Can has 11,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp reported 42,611 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 25,452 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). American Group invested in 0% or 6,772 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,302 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.17 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 5.02M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 04/05/2018 – CC: TIO2 VOLUMES TO RISE MODESTLY FASTER THAN GLOBAL GDP IN ’18; 30/05/2018 – Chemours Expands Access to Market-leading Opteon™ XP40 in European Union in Support of F-Gas Phasedown; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Chemours CEO Receives Top Industry Honor for Innovation & Professional Impact; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Net $297M; 26/03/2018 – Chemours Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at High End of $4.95-$5.60 Range; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 2.6% Position in Chemours; 21/05/2018 – Chemours Makes Fortune 500 List a Second Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemours Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CC); 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING