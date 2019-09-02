Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stake; Shorts at Transunion (TRU) Raised By 16.35%

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) stake by 56.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 171,703 shares as Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)’s stock rose 19.20%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 475,380 shares with $4.92M value, up from 303,677 last quarter. Ultra Clean Holdings now has $454.77 million valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 123,374 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Transunion (NYSE:TRU) had an increase of 16.35% in short interest. TRU’s SI was 3.73M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.35% from 3.21M shares previously. With 1.28 million avg volume, 3 days are for Transunion (NYSE:TRU)’s short sellers to cover TRU’s short positions. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 818,128 shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 17.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TO BUY CALLCREDIT FOR £1B; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TransUnion ‘BB+’ Rtg; Debt Rated ‘BB+’ (Rcv: 3); 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $203M; 23/03/2018 – Women Influence Chicago and Vibes Partner to Produce Lumity One-Day Challenge; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 18/05/2018 – TRANSUNION – ALSO ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HEALTHCARE PAYMENT SPECIALISTS; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $845M-$855M; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q International Rev $96M; 05/03/2018 – Patient Payment Responsibility Increases 11% in 2017

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion has $9200 highest and $75 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 0.81% above currents $83.65 stock price. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight”.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $15.76 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 49.56 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) stake by 53,141 shares to 617,681 valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) stake by 12,196 shares and now owns 377,781 shares. First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity. 21,000 shares valued at $283,185 were bought by GRANGER CLARENCE L on Thursday, May 9.