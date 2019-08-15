Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Decreased Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Holding by $476,554 as Stock Price Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Position by $7.14 Million as Stock Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 15.59M shares traded or 57.17% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 18,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 206,148 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 15,552 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 16,675 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, Texas-based fund reported 5.29 million shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 16,980 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cypress holds 41,882 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 1,904 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 134,400 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancshares Company has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Country Club Na holds 0.79% or 154,492 shares. 111,012 were reported by Bokf Na. 136,079 are held by Putnam Invests Limited. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.05% or 276,000 shares. New England Research Management invested in 0.26% or 8,874 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 6,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 7,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 77,179 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.03% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,919 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 79,600 shares. Pnc Financial Services stated it has 7,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 339,828 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 5,309 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 79,511 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 95,784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,161 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Services Automobile Association owns 18,361 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55 million for 17.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AZZ Incorporated (AZZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Benchmark Electronics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BHE) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 24, 2019.