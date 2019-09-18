Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Koppers Hldgs (KOP) Holding By $465,914; Sasco Capital Upped Its Macerich Company (MAC) Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Koppers Hldgs (KOP) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 16,066 shares as Koppers Hldgs (KOP)’s stock rose 1.26%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 327,259 shares with $9.61 million value, up from 311,193 last quarter. Koppers Hldgs now has $618.22 million valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 13,491 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Sasco Capital Inc increased Macerich Company (MAC) stake by 41.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc acquired 245,808 shares as Macerich Company (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 836,046 shares with $28.00M value, up from 590,238 last quarter. Macerich Company now has $4.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 602,357 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 10,660 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 20 are held by Cwm Limited Co. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 187,641 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.01% or 86,289 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fil reported 600,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.16% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 43 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Swiss State Bank owns 365,841 shares. Gideon Advisors reported 19,636 shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Hate Has Gone Too Far On Macerich – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Macerich Makes a Good Investment Thesis for Malls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $3400 highest and $26.5000 lowest target. $30.17’s average target is -6.22% below currents $32.17 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20.

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Vereit Inc stake by 81,550 shares to 4.21 million valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson Controls Intl stake by 273,457 shares and now owns 965,977 shares. Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) was reduced too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Wednesday, May 8. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 5,000 shares worth $164,400. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) stake by 28,744 shares to 236,489 valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) stake by 113,539 shares and now owns 48,108 shares. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 8,258 shares stake. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Phocas Fincl holds 190,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 310,186 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Whittier Trust holds 25 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 51,000 shares. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Mason Street Lc accumulated 6,892 shares. 2,667 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 24,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 45,686 shares.