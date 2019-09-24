Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Its Holding in Mitek Systems (MITK) by $543,393; Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 60,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The institutional investor held 339,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, down from 400,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 112,149 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 587,259 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle urges Unilever to engage with investors over move; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 37,260 shares to 364,190 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 12,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Need to Get Serious About the Sustainability of Shopify Stockâ€™s Growth – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying SHOP Stock Near $250 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek Reports 40% Revenue Growth in Record Second Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel’s (INTC) Q2 Earnings: CCG and DCG Segment in Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mitek Systems Is Rocketing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems: High Upside Small Cap With Buyout-Suitor Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 54,575 shares to 529,955 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 16,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU).