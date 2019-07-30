Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Its Ufp Tech (UFPT) Holding by $1.96 Million; Renaissance Technologies Boosted Its Acnb (ACNB) Holding

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Acnb Corp (ACNB) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Acnb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 4,322 shares traded. ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) has risen 24.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACNB News: 26/03/2018 ACNB Corporation Declares and Increases Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ACNB CORP QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70; 26/03/2018 – ACNB CORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 15, 2018 REFLECTS A 15% INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Dividend 15; 26/04/2018 – ACNB Corp 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ACNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACNB); 26/03/2018 – ACNB Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 23c

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Ufp Tech Inc (UFPT) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 52,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,648 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, down from 384,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ufp Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 20,310 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 24.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 75,000 shares to 238,900 shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,233 activity. Stone Thomas R also bought $482 worth of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) shares. The insider GLASS LYNDA L bought $985. HELT JAMES had bought 67 shares worth $2,486 on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2015 – Nasdaq” on February 24, 2015, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSRS FIDELITY CONCORD STREET For: May 31 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “C&I Loans Surged Late 2018, But That’s Set To Change In 2019 – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ACIA, FCBI, and GWR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ACNB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.65 million shares or 6.81% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,044 shares. 37,674 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Fmr Limited Liability owns 128,911 shares. Hanson Doremus holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 3,919 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) for 101,278 shares. Consulate has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) or 4,517 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.04% or 23,912 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 18,786 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 766 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Com reported 14,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UFP Technologies (UFPT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying UFP Technologies Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UFP Technologies to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference in Boston – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Conference Souvenirs: 5 Interesting Small Cap Ideas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold UFPT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 1.35% more from 4.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Huber Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,569 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Perritt Mngmt accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Cove Street Cap Ltd Co invested 3.3% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Ancora Ltd Liability Company reported 507,711 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,584 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 291,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 7,853 shares stake. Amer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 499 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6,266 shares.