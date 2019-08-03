Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position by $1.59 Million; Rare Infrastructure LTD Increases Holding in Transcanada (TRP)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 40,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 76,234 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 117,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 236,985 shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 6,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 226,909 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, up from 220,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 2.06 million shares traded or 54.04% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39 million for 7.54 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

