Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Stake; Overbrook Management Has Boosted Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake by $5.09 Million

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 145,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 725,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.08M, up from 579,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 329,918 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 72,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,935 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 149,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 28,221 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has risen 9.00% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 19,935 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 74,011 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 34,213 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 233,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 41,997 shares. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 14,788 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 29,792 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% or 14,670 shares. Vanguard reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 70,157 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 690,619 shares.

