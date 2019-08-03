Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Maintains Position in Rudolph Tech (RTEC); O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Stake by $37.64 Million as Shares Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 213,404 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 96,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 742,923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.48M, down from 839,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $369.93. About 631,549 shares traded or 3.58% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 97,426 shares to 308,756 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 30,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,284 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 76,696 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 48 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 39,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). First Mercantile Communication holds 2,820 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 429,426 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 32,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 32,765 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 47,678 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.03% or 913,529 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 1.25% or 377,078 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Incorporated Ny holds 0.74% or 369,900 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Stock Movers 10/03: (HDP) (BKS) (CLDR) Higher; (RTEC) (SNX) (TLRY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on October 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rudolph Technologies Receives Orders for Over $15 Million from Major Memory Manufacturer – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $35.51 million activity. 50 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $19,000 were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M. 40,000 shares valued at $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. $18.72M worth of stock was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11 million for 19.27 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 30,275 shares to 197,968 shares, valued at $39.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 377,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust owns 237 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 98,100 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 21,767 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 130,076 shares. 38 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 267,432 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 143,704 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1,590 shares. Brown Lc owns 6,279 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,165 shares. 1,506 were accumulated by Beacon Gp. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 323 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 327,857 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 2,687 shares.