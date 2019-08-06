Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased Its Healthstream (HSTM) Stake; Nokia Sponsored American Depositary SH (NOK) Sellers Decreased By 10.5% Their Shorts

Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary SH (NYSE:NOK) had a decrease of 10.5% in short interest. NOK’s SI was 51.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.5% from 57.86 million shares previously. With 22.24M avg volume, 2 days are for Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary SH (NYSE:NOK)’s short sellers to cover NOK’s short positions. The SI to Nokia Corporation Sponsored American Depositary SH’s float is 0.92%. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 16.96 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 07/03/2018 – LightSpeed Technologies Earns Nokia’s 2017 Top VAR Sales and Growth Award; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Have Clear Visibility to 5G Deals For Large-Scale Commercial Rollouts in US in 2H18; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA BOARD IS AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE TO BUY BACK MAX 550M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Healthstream Inc (HSTM) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 26,558 shares as Healthstream Inc (HSTM)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 255,197 shares with $7.16M value, down from 281,755 last quarter. Healthstream Inc now has $887.36 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 88,596 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.60 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

Among 2 analysts covering HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HealthStream had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 97.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.