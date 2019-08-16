Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lifted Position in Hill International (HIL); Nea Management Company Increases Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.01M market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 533,041 shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.005. About 17,196 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. 12,500 Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares with value of $28,875 were bought by Sgro David. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 27,782 shares to 335,437 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 18,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,919 shares, and cut its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 341,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Lc accumulated 74,833 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.04% or 135,521 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 108,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 19,941 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 629,599 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 1.84 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Morgan Stanley reported 17,018 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% or 33,800 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 30,535 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0% stake.