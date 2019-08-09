Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Its Methode Electronics (MEI) Stake by $4.67 Million; M&R Capital Management Has Lowered Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Position as Stock Price Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 125,489 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 22/03/2018 – SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND NAMES CHAN SO MEI AS COMPANY SECRETARY; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 15,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 42,926 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 58,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.38M shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – Libya’s NOC talks to BP and Eni about resuming exploration; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL LNG – ENTERS 20-YR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 20/03/2018 – BP Appoints Susan Dio Chairman, President of BP America; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT LOWER END OF RANGE; 21/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 09/05/2018 – WPP NAMED BP PARTNER FOR CORP, FUELS, CASTROL GLOBAL OPS; 16/04/2018 – GETBACK SA GBK.WA – IN TALKS WITH BANK PKO BP S.A. AND POLSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU S.A. ABOUT LOAN OF UP TO 250 MLN ZLOTYS; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ufp Tech Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 52,974 shares to 331,648 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 101,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,029 shares, and cut its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

