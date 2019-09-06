Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased Position in Insteel Indust (IIIN) as Market Value Declined; M&R Capital Management Has Increased Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) Stake by $2.97 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Insteel Indust Inc (IIIN) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 33,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 344,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, down from 378,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Insteel Indust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 17,391 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 1.60M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 15,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old West Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.29% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 31,179 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc has 0.88% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 161,800 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Inc holds 0.2% or 60,050 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 39,761 shares. 142,955 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 7,387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 7,914 were accumulated by Great Lakes Lc. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 124,912 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc reported 1,000 shares. 66,600 are owned by Evergreen Ltd Liability Corp. Clark Estates New York holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 43,394 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 481,604 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company has 2.4% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 2.16 million shares.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Caterpillar, Wells Fargo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 6 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery isn’t interested in CETV – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. Ruth Jon M also bought $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,444 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 1,366 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% or 916,479 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 125,141 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 141,469 shares stake. Citigroup reported 11,036 shares. The Ohio-based Amer Finance Group Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 19,021 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 58,328 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) or 6,987 shares. 6,155 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 105,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.76% or 60,781 shares.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Watch Now – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Stockhouse” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crude Rebounds on Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 18, 2019.