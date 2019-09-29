Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered Its Hackett Group (HCKT) Stake by $1.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Consol.Edison (ED) Holder Exane Derivatives Trimmed Position by $153.84 Million as Stock Declined

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Consol.Edison (ED) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 6,350 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $556.62M, down from 8,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Consol.Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 1.12 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 90,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% . The institutional investor held 116,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 207,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 35,134 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 02/04/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – The Hackett Group: Finance Must Accelerate Adoption Of Digital Tools to Drive Greater Business Value in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q EPS 23c; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Rev $72.7M; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in Hackett Group

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 63,874 shares to 89,305 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL).

Analysts await The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HCKT’s profit will be $7.17M for 17.38 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Hackett Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Hackett Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) CEO Ted Fernandez on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Hackett Group: Digital Transformation Can Enable Savings Of More than 42% for Typical Finance Organizations – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of HCKT earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 41 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $108,661 activity. McAvoy John bought 27 shares worth $2,329. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,269. 24 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,070. 4 shares valued at $348 were bought by de la Bastide Lore on Saturday, August 31. Another trade for 6 shares valued at $524 was made by OATES JOSEPH P on Wednesday, July 31. $2,184 worth of stock was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 152,525 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 15,837 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,588 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 4,380 shares. 850 are held by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. Fisher Asset Limited Liability accumulated 6,028 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 573,366 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,666 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc owns 553,601 shares. Lifeplan Fin Inc reported 1,700 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Paloma Prtnrs Com holds 0% or 2,642 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 415 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.39M for 14.51 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Sp 500 Ser.1 (SPY) by 3,416 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $4.54 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 A (NYSE:AMH) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Cl.A (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.