Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered Its Bel Fuse Cl B (BELFB) Stake; LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES (LQMT) SI Increased By 21.71%

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:LQMT) had an increase of 21.71% in short interest. LQMT’s SI was 427,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.71% from 351,500 shares previously. With 1.06M avg volume, 0 days are for LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s short sellers to cover LQMT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.096. About 324,479 shares traded. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Bel Fuse Inc Cl B (BELFB) stake by 16.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 31,845 shares as Bel Fuse Inc Cl B (BELFB)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 165,619 shares with $4.19M value, down from 197,464 last quarter. Bel Fuse Inc Cl B now has $206.77M valuation. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 18,630 shares traded. Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) has risen 5.32% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BELFB News: 15/03/2018 – Bel Power Solutions to Attend the Open Compute Project (OCP) U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, CA; 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss $1.3M; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.61% STAKE IN BEL FUSE INC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFB); 18/05/2018 – Bel Fuse, Inc. Awards Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year for 2017; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 13/03/2018 TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(BELFA) Reason Not Available; 03/05/2018 – Bel Fuse 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bel Fuse Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BELFA); 03/05/2018 – BEL FUSE INC – CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ACQUISITION TARGETS

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) stake by 163,366 shares to 1.93 million valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) stake by 129,240 shares and now owns 207,360 shares. Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold BELFB shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.51 million shares or 0.28% more from 7.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 11,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 288 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) for 968 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 8,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). Foundry Prns Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 125,465 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 9,990 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 20,676 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 29,302 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, makes, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys to clients in various industries. The company has market cap of $87.78 million. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the aerospace, automotive, defense, medical/dental, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment applications; and creates and develops components for aerospace customers.