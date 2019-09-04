Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Its Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Position; KVH Industries Has 1.29 Sentiment

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Rudolph Tech (RTEC) stake by 14.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 46,948 shares as Rudolph Tech (RTEC)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 377,078 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 330,130 last quarter. Rudolph Tech now has $703.38 million valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 1,470 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 31 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 24 reduced and sold their stakes in KVH Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 9.90 million shares, up from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding KVH Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 21 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 503 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region

Analysts await KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by KVH Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.99 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It has a 4.22 P/E ratio. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3.48% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 691,357 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.61% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Management Inc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 220,315 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Bel Fuse Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:BELFB) stake by 31,845 shares to 165,619 valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Community Healthcare Trust stake by 16,419 shares and now owns 261,187 shares. Midsouth Bcp (NYSE:MSL) was reduced too.

