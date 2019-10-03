Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Upped Gp Strategies (GPX) Holding; Ideal Power (IPWR) SI Decreased By 1.03%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. IPWR’s SI was 374,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 378,700 shares previously. With 640,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s short sellers to cover IPWR’s short positions. The SI to Ideal Power Inc’s float is 3%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.0467 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7033. About 1,847 shares traded. Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) has declined 60.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Gp Strategies (GPX) stake by 59.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 116,876 shares as Gp Strategies (GPX)’s stock rose 26.03%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 311,890 shares with $4.70M value, up from 195,014 last quarter. Gp Strategies now has $192.77M valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 14,809 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in GP Strategies; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Us Physical Thpy (NYSE:USPH) stake by 16,207 shares to 100,637 valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) stake by 124,290 shares and now owns 454,631 shares. Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold GPX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 1.58% less from 14.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 823 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 14,015 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.25% or 173,172 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 887,601 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co owns 1,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap accumulated 0.37% or 236,452 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.21M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 210 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% or 44,710 shares. 88,187 are owned by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 47,351 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 0.75% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Jpmorgan Chase And has 3,476 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 1,007 shares.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company has market cap of $3.98 million. The firm offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Ideal Power Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.70 million shares or 52.82% more from 1.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). Blackrock holds 0% or 6,102 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 10,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0% in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) or 98,802 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp reported 28,405 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd owns 19,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) for 2,000 shares. Awm Invest has invested 0.14% in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR). 65,278 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Since September 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $15,803 activity. The insider AWM Investment Company – Inc. sold $15,803.