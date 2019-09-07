Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Increases Holding in Argan (AGX); Grandfield & Dodd Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 97,452 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2,515 shares to 11,580 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 97,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,756 shares, and cut its stake in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares to 791,044 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).