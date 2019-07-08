Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Maintains Position in Hill International (HIL); Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted Stake by $326,400

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 319,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, up from 314,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 3.89 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.735. About 20,253 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 59.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 3,265 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And stated it has 48,910 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Argent Trust has invested 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). St Germain D J Incorporated has 6,016 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il accumulated 236,455 shares. Moreover, Artemis Management Llp has 0.2% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 268,951 shares. Allstate holds 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 55,260 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr accumulated 260,314 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 2,669 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.23% or 7.58 million shares. Moreover, Community Comml Bank Na has 0.14% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10,642 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 47 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0.02% or 31,461 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,100 shares to 276,774 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,298 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 111,949 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Kokino Ltd Liability invested in 2.49% or 283,015 shares. Thb Asset Management accumulated 1.93 million shares. Verition Fund Management Lc reported 19,941 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 114,863 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ma owns 792,200 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 629,599 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 246,145 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 3.53 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 40,110 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 101,969 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 2.10 million shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd owns 50,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.85 million activity. Sgro David bought $140,560 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) on Monday, May 13. Weintraub Todd E bought $11,100 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.