Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Trimmed Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding as Shares Declined; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Upped Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 46,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 446,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 492,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 123,343 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.45M market cap company. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is down 9.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 3.19M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 56,941 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 6,693 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 85,523 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 2.17M shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 4.28M shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability accumulated 242 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 0.44% or 361,896 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,900 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 57,748 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 24,206 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,044 were reported by Manufacturers Life Com The. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 321,062 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 3.92 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $10.82 million activity. Shares for $50,173 were bought by Stockinger Richard C..

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares to 110,663 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 1.61 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 20,524 are owned by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. 19,140 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset. Vanguard Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.41 million shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 773 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 136,100 shares. Parametric Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 9,531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 5,790 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 5,434 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 187,437 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake.