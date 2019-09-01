Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Holding in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Has Boosted by $1.03 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in National Retail Pptys (NNN) by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 241,982 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 23,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 44,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 475,391 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 40,028 shares to 338,388 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 39,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,541 shares, and cut its stake in Harborone Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 27,933 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Vanguard Group invested in 2.00M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity stated it has 14,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Lc reported 313,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 884,555 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 952 shares. New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Citadel Advsr Limited stated it has 97,409 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 123,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Ima Wealth invested in 400 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 35,900 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 91,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 929,227 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 3,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).