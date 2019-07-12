Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered Cra International (CRAI) Holding by $504,900 as Shares Rose; Eagle Capital Management Position in W R Berkley (WRB) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Cra International Inc (CRAI) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 10,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,958 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 132,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Cra International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 6,589 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 24.62% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CRA INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W R Berkley Corp (WRB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 10,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,060 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W R Berkley Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 58,643 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.85% more from 6.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Metropolitan Life Communications holds 3,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) or 8,905 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd has 1.21% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 220,950 shares. First Trust LP owns 14,767 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Legal General Gru Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Gru Inc holds 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) or 5,008 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 310,064 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 28,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Inc has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 6,698 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 677,056 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.71M for 13.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.48% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL).

More notable recent CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) CEO Paul Maleh on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River Associates (CRA) Sponsors Multiple Presentations on Issues in Life Sciences at ISPOR Europe 2018 – Business Wire” published on November 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CRA Enhances Expertise in its Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avis Budget Continues to Expand Despite Stiff Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) CEO Paul Maleh on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.48 million for 27.17 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about W. R. Berkley Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.