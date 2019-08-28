Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Its Midsouth Bcp (MSL) Holding; Domtar (new (UFS) Shorts Decreased By 15.17%

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Midsouth Bcp (MSL) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 65,393 shares as Midsouth Bcp (MSL)’s stock declined 1.61%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 564,786 shares with $6.44M value, down from 630,179 last quarter. Midsouth Bcp now has $169.83M valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1,784 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Domtar Corporation (new (NYSE:UFS) had a decrease of 15.17% in short interest. UFS’s SI was 3.08M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.17% from 3.64M shares previously. With 567,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Domtar Corporation (new (NYSE:UFS)’s short sellers to cover UFS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 34,892 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) stake by 12,430 shares to 110,663 valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) stake by 163,366 shares and now owns 1.93 million shares. Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) was raised too.

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. MSL’s profit will be $669,285 for 63.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.05% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Moreover, Interest Grp has 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 9,539 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,220 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 2,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 1,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 819,219 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Mendon Advisors Corp accumulated 666,359 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.77% or 137,226 shares in its portfolio. 42,463 are owned by Raymond James Service Advsr. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 8,765 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

