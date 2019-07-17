Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) Cut as Shares Declined; Discovery C (DISCK) Holder Staley Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 40,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,234 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 117,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.39% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 169,077 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 15,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 852,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, down from 867,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 1.55M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $745.19 million for 5.44 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 136,517 shares to 712,607 shares, valued at $31.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6 are held by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Thb Asset Mngmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 13,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 33,474 shares. Cooke Bieler L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 404,470 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc invested in 0% or 9,126 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Us Savings Bank De reported 1,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors invested in 0% or 14,595 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 21,610 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 22,045 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Glenmede Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,555 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 8,918 shares. 8,681 are held by Fmr Limited Liability.