Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Upped Argan (AGX) Position by $2.39 Million; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 55,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 63,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $140.41. About 400,230 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 10,417 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcsb Financial Corp by 354,976 shares to 209,218 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ufp Tech Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Services Ltd accumulated 19,148 shares. Moreover, Loeb Ptnrs has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 850 shares. 632,017 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,809 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 2.49% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 42,290 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 3.44% or 35,386 shares. Spectrum Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 280 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 1.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 2.58M shares. 52,629 are owned by Tcw Group Inc Incorporated. Dubuque State Bank & has 1,385 shares. 9,693 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. 6,100 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 140 shares. Security Tru invested in 0.03% or 600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 1.8% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

