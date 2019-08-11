Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Its Holding in Calamp (CAMP) by $370,404 as Share Value Declined; Crossvault Capital Management Has Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.35 Million; Share Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 30,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 357,284 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 388,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 133,874 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,225 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 6,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01 million for 86.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares to 276,942 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CAMP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 1.72% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 37,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) or 335 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 965,000 shares. Kestrel Inv stated it has 223,800 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Prescott Grp Inc Management Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 42,345 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Menta Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 21,928 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech accumulated 37,930 shares. 27,080 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 9,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 357,284 shares. 949,971 are held by Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 0.07% or 1,552 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.29% or 4,508 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 1.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6.30M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.07% stake. Westend Lc has 142,765 shares. Daiwa Securities Group reported 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lesa Sroufe holds 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,303 shares. Covington Cap holds 1.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 94,245 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.39% or 7,220 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.51% or 615,547 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 5,413 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

