Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Holds Stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC); Centene Del (CNC) Stake Maintained by Intrust Bank Na

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 12,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 24,672 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 12,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.07M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.87. About 112,932 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Management Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 129,030 are held by Twin Cap Management. Sivik Healthcare Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Southpoint Advsr LP invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ranger Invest LP stated it has 76 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 5,159 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 10,150 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Boston Prns owns 2.35 million shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Natixis reported 533,533 shares stake. Sit Assoc has 53,265 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rudolph Technologies Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ AGN, DFRG, PCMI, RTEC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.