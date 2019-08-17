Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Its Hill International (HIL) Holding by $326,732 as Shares Rose; Bronson Point Management Upped Its Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Share Value Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 50,859 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. 12,500 shares were bought by Sgro David, worth $28,875 on Thursday, May 16. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Agrees to Appoint David L. Richter as a Board Observer – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International to Nominate Jim Chadwick for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call and Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date and Stockholder Proposal and Nomination Deadline – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Announces David Sgro as Chairman of the Board, Other Adjustments to Board – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New York City Department of Design and Construction Selects JV Featuring Hill International for Major Jails Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 892,336 shares to 400,169 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 29,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,215 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 2.10M shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 47,581 shares. 265,326 were accumulated by Adirondack Rech And Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 129,013 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 17,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al owns 749,983 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Axa stated it has 128,100 shares. 15,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Bridgeway Cap invested 0.01% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 111,949 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Millennium Limited Com reported 0% stake.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 3.82M shares. Shelton owns 291 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6.12M shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 10,643 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.31% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 23,287 shares. Ws Management Lllp reported 236,812 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp invested 0.92% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Intact Invest holds 0.17% or 92,900 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.40M shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.14% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Michael And Susan Dell Foundation holds 98,574 shares. Massachusetts Service Communication Ma has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).