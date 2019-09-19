Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Luminex (LMNX) Stake; Blackrock Munivest Fund II (MVT)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Luminex Corp (LMNX) stake by 5.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 32,599 shares as Luminex Corp (LMNX)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 524,606 shares with $10.83 million value, down from 557,205 last quarter. Luminex Corp now has $998.47 million valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 1,589 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc (MVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.89, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 12 funds started new or increased positions, while 7 sold and reduced positions in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.42 million shares, up from 1.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $312.83 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 36,758 shares traded or 32.58% up from the average. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.2% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. for 45,829 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 308,667 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,900 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,206 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) stake by 6,590 shares to 27,611 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 15,290 shares and now owns 33,292 shares. Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) was raised too.