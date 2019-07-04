Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Holding in Argan (AGX) by $2.39 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Shares Rose While Washington Trust Company Lowered Its Stake

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 35,217 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 1,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, down from 31,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $475.35. About 301,595 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 22/05/2018 – Solvay: Blackrock now Holds Direct Voting Rights of 2.65% in Solvay; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS AT LEAST FOR 2018, SEE LITTLE CHANCE OF FED INCREASING RATES BEYOND QTRLY PACE OF 25-BASIS-POINT RATE HIKES; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune, Bloomberg reports; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – CO, KYRIBA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO LEVERAGE BOTH FIRMS’ TECHNOLOGIES TO “SIMPLIFY” CLIENTS’ CASH MANAGEMENT PROCESSES; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: MAKES SENSE TO PUT MONEY FRONT END; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $3,583 MLN VS. $3,092 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON AND MARK WILSON JOIN BLACKROCK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 8,869 shares to 148,407 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 40,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,234 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 earnings per share, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06B for 17.42 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 55,252 shares to 57,844 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).