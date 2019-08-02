Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Upped Methode Electronics (MEI) Stake by $4.67 Million; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $2.15 Million; Valuation Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.76 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) by 151.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 276,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 110,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Methode Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 141,513 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 16,621 shares to 127,939 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myr Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,160 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).