Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Position by $448,713 as Share Price Rose; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by $2.96 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 16,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 393,697 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, up from 377,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.10M market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 196,113 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 98,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 712,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67 million, up from 613,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 965,586 shares traded or 127.27% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13,564 shares to 144,292 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 35,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,031 shares, and cut its stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.