Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Increased Its Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stake by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 5.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 171,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 475,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 303,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 85,312 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk reported 355,425 shares. Harvey Capital has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.46% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sphera Funds Ltd invested in 3.86% or 879,900 shares. Jensen Invest reported 0.01% stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 43,522 shares. Coastline Tru Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc stated it has 98,706 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability owns 5,848 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 859,292 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 1.79% or 145,933 shares. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 0.08% or 5,253 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv reported 2,055 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares to 3,122 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 36,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,673 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vijayan Chinnasami Joins Ultra Clean Technology as Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Acquires Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on April 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Stock Fell 19.2% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2018. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ultra Clean Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Spotify goes back to school on student plans, Qualcomm earnings come with another legal cloud – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 101,996 shares to 13,029 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 177,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,375 shares, and cut its stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 506,470 shares. Pnc Services Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 27,269 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 71,100 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,503 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 11,500 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 84 shares stake. Ellington Group Limited Co accumulated 20,500 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 15,109 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 6,179 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Pinebridge Lp reported 3,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings.