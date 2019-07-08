Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS) Has Cut by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Ball Corp. (BLL) Shares Rose While Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.57 Million Its Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 16,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,939 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 144,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 37,403 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp. (BLL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 97,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,681 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 237,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 1.70M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 02/04/2018 – US Embassy Japan: Strengthening International Ties at the Old Ball Game

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes accumulated 173,150 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 732,510 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Atria Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,264 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.3% or 24,237 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 485 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 4.58% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 842,119 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Scotia Capital Incorporated invested in 6,836 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 0.07% or 1.08 million shares. Private Capital stated it has 20,260 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 811,581 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 30,586 were reported by Veritable Lp.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58M for 27.14 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. $5.06M worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by HAYES JOHN A. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares to 123,979 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19 million for 41.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 1.50M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd stated it has 18,061 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,019 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 16 shares. Pier Ltd Liability Co reported 141,768 shares. Rudman Errol M reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 40,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 8,970 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 23,530 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 555 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 114,060 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $32.71 million activity. BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold $45,212 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. sold $32.60 million.