Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Its Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Holding by $333,384; As Universal Health Services (UHS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Westport Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 27,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 335,437 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 363,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 97,015 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 692,383 shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $200.98M for 16.26 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited owns 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,149 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.09% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Van Berkom & Incorporated reported 396,264 shares. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Mgmt has invested 1.79% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Proshare Limited Company holds 15,652 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.04% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,883 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Pnc Group Inc holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 13,934 shares. Usa Portformulas reported 9,039 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt invested in 99,338 shares or 9.29% of the stock. Axa accumulated 0.03% or 59,468 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 0% stake. 30,780 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Mackay Shields Ltd Com accumulated 103,400 shares. Strs Ohio has 46,800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited reported 323,098 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Com stated it has 171,919 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 2.10M shares. 1.33M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Numerixs Inv owns 5,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications invested in 26,987 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares to 475,380 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

