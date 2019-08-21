Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Hill International (HIL) Holding by $326,732; As Tjx Cos (TJX) Stock Rose, Holder Cambridge Financial Group Upped Its Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 26,583 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – Hill International selected by the European Commission to provide expertise to Third-Party Countries; 09/04/2018 – Hill International Awarded New Contract to Deliver Vital New Mumbai Transit Link in India; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos (TJX) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 21,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 123,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55B, up from 101,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 2.00 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indepndnt Bk Mi (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 27,993 shares to 231,625 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,781 shares, and cut its stake in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13. 107,914 Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares with value of $290,989 were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 135,521 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 341,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kokino Lc has invested 2.49% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 2.10M shares. Adirondack Research And Mgmt holds 0.48% or 265,326 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 629,599 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 74,833 shares. Northern Trust holds 92,188 shares. 1.70 million are held by Bulldog Invsts Limited Company. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 47,581 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 620,815 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 1.66 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 48,159 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 302,939 shares in its portfolio.

