Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Position in Malibu Boats (MBUU) Lifted as Share Value Declined; As Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Valuation Declined, Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 631.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 401,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 465,580 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 63,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 104,929 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 13,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 90,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 76,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 359,636 shares traded or 31.63% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,124 shares to 6,596 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 100,305 shares to 594,221 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 225,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MBUU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 19.80 million shares or 2.44% less from 20.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Ranger Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 42,225 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 0.08% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 1.23M shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.10M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 13,118 shares. 38,600 are owned by Neuberger Berman Limited Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,751 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 1,800 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 90,243 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Alps Inc stated it has 8,610 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 336,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo LP owns 61,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

