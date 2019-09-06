Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Argan (AGX) Position by $2.39 Million as Valuation Declined; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $658,193

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 368,130 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated To Acquire CoAdna, A Leader In Wavelength Selective Switches; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 51,943 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $23.20M for 25.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.