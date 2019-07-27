Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lifted Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Holding by $1.03 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 153,926 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45M shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Largo Medical Center announces new CFO – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 168,347 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $306.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 124,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Reiner Deborah M. Morrow J William also sold $36,979 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. 32,944 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M. $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Whalen Kathleen M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Voya Investment Management Limited Company has 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 240,335 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5,736 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 2,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management reported 4,734 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Com has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Strs Ohio accumulated 0.18% or 302,193 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.25% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 458,748 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Earnest Ltd holds 0% or 146 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.41% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 11,645 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 26,558 shares to 255,197 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 46,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,178 shares, and cut its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rudolph Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rudolph And His Red Nose: A Small-Cap On The Run – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2017. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rudolph Technologies Announces Rapid Adoption of the Dragonfly G2 System for Advanced Packaging Inspection – Business Wire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.