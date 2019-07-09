Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Shares Rose, Horizon Investments Trimmed Its Position by $1.92 Million

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 82.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 11,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,268 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 13,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $190.77. About 823,676 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 184,253 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 891 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 1.05% or 76,696 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,820 shares. 9,332 are owned by Raymond James. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 25,491 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 177,847 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 35,885 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 21 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 56,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 231 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 30,227 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.02% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 89,994 shares. 8,399 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc by 22,461 shares to 511,564 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industries by 32,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,133 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And invested in 0.12% or 464,981 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.19% or 1.06 million shares. 44,132 are owned by Sather Finance Group. British Columbia holds 373,101 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 25,435 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 4,138 are owned by Finance Counselors. Invest House Limited Liability reported 101,492 shares. Randolph Co has 72,555 shares. 31,205 were reported by Brown Advisory Ltd Liability. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 46,602 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 172,618 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru holds 582,349 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il reported 39,109 shares.

