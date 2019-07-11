Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased First Bancshares (FBMS) Stake; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 8.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 73,672 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 937,187 shares with $113.84M value, up from 863,515 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $122.37. About 470,229 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 11,567 shares as First Bancshares Inc (FBMS)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 132,491 shares with $4.09M value, down from 144,058 last quarter. First Bancshares Inc now has $503.17M valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 6,873 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity. Simon William S sold $164,169 worth of stock or 1,565 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) stake by 35,160 shares to 168,602 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 77,997 shares and now owns 3.96M shares. American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 34 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $121 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 21. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 0.01% stake. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited stated it has 189,690 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 104,228 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 4,380 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 142 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 207,115 shares. Tru Advisors reported 5,935 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,559 shares. Td Asset Management reported 96,720 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 14,058 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Northern Trust Corporation invested in 1.87 million shares.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $11.39M for 11.05 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De accumulated 7,043 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 22,589 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 12,085 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc accumulated 13,104 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 627,229 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2,696 shares. Stieven Capital LP has invested 3.2% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jcsd Cap owns 273,925 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Endeavour Cap invested 0.39% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Castine Limited Liability Corporation has 2.7% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 282,445 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) or 146,178 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 21,369 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 1.28M shares or 0.01% of the stock.