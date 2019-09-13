Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Increased Gp Strategies (GPX) Stake By $1.75 Million; American Financial Group Trimmed By $1.00 Million Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stake

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Gp Strategies (GPX) stake by 59.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 116,876 shares as Gp Strategies (GPX)’s stock rose 26.03%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 311,890 shares with $4.70M value, up from 195,014 last quarter. Gp Strategies now has $219.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 12,248 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record

American Financial Group Inc decreased Invesco Ltd (IVZ) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as Invesco Ltd (IVZ)’s stock declined 11.89%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 1.13 million shares with $23.12M value, down from 1.18 million last quarter. Invesco Ltd now has $8.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 2.49M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 16/04/2018 – Invesco Ltd. to Make Equity Awards to New Employees; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO; 16/04/2018 – INVESCO TO MAKE EQUITY AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYEES; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $750.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Dividend Declaration

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Innovative Industries stake by 6,894 shares to 20,239 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Angiodynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) stake by 164,163 shares and now owns 184,378 shares. Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold GPX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 1.58% less from 14.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rutabaga Management Limited Liability Co Ma holds 1.83% or 425,378 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.75% or 311,890 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) or 3,476 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) or 30,523 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 6,470 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 54,606 shares. Legal & General Gp Plc owns 1,919 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 14,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 19,482 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Lc holds 19,391 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX).

More notable recent GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Why Beaten-Up GP Strategies Stock Could Double – Profit Confidential” published on December 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “GP Strategies Launches a Leadership Essentials Digital Solution – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GP Strategies Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GP Strategies to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on May 10, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GP Strategies has $20 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 47.85% above currents $13.02 stock price. GP Strategies had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $18.5 target.

Among 5 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 21.07% above currents $17.51 stock price. Invesco had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, May 13 to “Sell”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of IVZ in report on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, June 7 to “Hold”.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 91,594 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Stephens Ar reported 99,212 shares. 124,500 were accumulated by Intact Investment Mgmt. Earnest Lc has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Td Asset accumulated 0.01% or 176,231 shares. Cetera Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. 15,150 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability. 453,283 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Argent Trust accumulated 0.1% or 47,245 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 221,351 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Prudential Fincl reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 47,885 are held by Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 54,837 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.44 million for 7.55 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco August AUM dips 2% M/M – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance”, Stockhouse.com published: “Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – Stockhouse” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.