Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Hill International (HIL) Holding by $331,006 as Stock Price Rose; Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 165,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.40 million market cap company. It closed at $2.88 lastly. It is up 42.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 206,362 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 208,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $190.34. About 1.13M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il has 2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Voloridge Investment Llc has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 6,265 are owned by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Schroder Mgmt has 444,024 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 4,406 shares stake. Polen Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 5.23% or 5.84 million shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.53% or 35,602 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.77% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,985 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,079 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 3,375 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 30 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.83 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,828 shares to 69,419 shares, valued at $38.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 110,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,049 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 81,234 shares to 67,173 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 28,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,308 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. 63,000 shares were bought by Sgro David, worth $140,560 on Monday, May 13. Shares for $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 71,575 shares. 2.10M are owned by Thb Asset Mgmt. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 25,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc reported 246,145 shares. 629,599 were reported by Vanguard Grp. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 30,535 were accumulated by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested 1.03% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Adirondack Rech Mngmt reported 355,672 shares stake. Petrus Tru Communication Lta holds 2.10 million shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 50,000 shares.

