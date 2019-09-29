Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Raised Its Holding in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by $523,374; 58 Com (WUBA) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $700,600

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 361,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.50M, down from 373,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.48 million shares traded or 76.13% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 13,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 90,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 76,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Malibu Boats for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 174,218 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Line Corp by 605,100 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $70.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is 58.com Inc.’s (NYSE:WUBA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) by 35,124 shares to 119,499 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Nw (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 50,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,885 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).