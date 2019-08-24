Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered Century Communities (CCS) Stake By $605,889; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Keywords Studios (LON:KWS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Keywords Studios has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1310 lowest target. GBX 1660’s average target is 6.00% above currents GBX 1566 stock price. Keywords Studios had 15 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of KWS in report on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. Berenberg maintained Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Peel Hunt downgraded Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) rating on Thursday, July 4. Peel Hunt has “Sell” rating and GBX 1310 target. See Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1620.00 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1310.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1415.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1254.00 New Target: GBX 1310.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1580.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Century Communities Inc (CCS) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 26,343 shares as Century Communities Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 312,444 shares with $7.49 million value, down from 338,787 last quarter. Century Communities Inc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. It is down 7.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17 – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. announces sales of luxury homes at Avanlea Ridge in Shoreline – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. sponsors Polo, Puppies and The Prince event at Denver Polo Club Aug. 3 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of 1.02 billion GBP. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It has a 75.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

The stock increased 0.06% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1566. About 138,217 shares traded. Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Can Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Improve Its Returns? – yahoo.com” on July 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Keywords Studios plc’s (LON:KWS) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.