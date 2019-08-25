Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position By $378,400; Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) Stake

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) stake by 18.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc acquired 17,200 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 111,875 shares with $2.50M value, up from 94,675 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc now has $6.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.41M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood

Willis Investment Counsel increased Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT) stake by 168.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 85,400 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 136,100 shares with $7.24M value, up from 50,700 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods now has $106.43B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Lockheed Martin Provides Commonwealth of Australia with Space Situational Awareness System Apr 17, 2018; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing and Lockheed Will Help Supply the Space Station – Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 148 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 8,889 shares. 83,772 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.21% or 6,126 shares. Monetary Grp holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 8,480 shares. Essex Financial accumulated 4,271 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Century Companies invested in 983,215 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Patten Patten Tn owns 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,497 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.05% or 225 shares. Sit owns 51,620 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 5.58% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.01% or 20,509 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 167,440 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Intl Business Machines Corp Ibm (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 547,801 shares to 160,000 valued at $22.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amcon Distributing (NYSEMKT:DIT) stake by 5,485 shares and now owns 17,572 shares. Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 2.20% above currents $376.89 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased Advansix Inc stake by 15,045 shares to 387,343 valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2,885 shares and now owns 1,285 shares. Willis Towers Watson Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 327,576 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh accumulated 40,400 shares. 220,550 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Prtn reported 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 325,049 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 42,432 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 125,865 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T Secs Llc reported 173,653 shares stake. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability stated it has 15,559 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 250,649 are held by Prudential. Goldman Sachs invested in 3.80M shares. Ww Asset owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,507 shares.